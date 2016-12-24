Enhanced Paper Clip Invented by InventHelp Client (QCY-279)

InventHelp, one of America's largest invention companies, is submitting the DOUBLE CLIP to companies for their review.

"I was inspired to design this while using paper clips that would only hold one packet of paper," explained the inventor from Charlotte, N.C.

He designed the DOUBLE CLIP as an enhanced line of paper clips that would hold two packets of paper for better organization of documents. The paper clips would be produced in many sizes to accommodate different sizes of paper packets and in a variety of colors.

The inventor explained, "This would enable users to hold multiple packets of paper in one clip. I feel this would enhance organization in the office, classroom or at home."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp.



