Gradient Measurement Device Invented by InventHelp Client (SAV-119)

A Pittsburgh-based invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting the ACCU MEASURE SUCROSE GRADIENT MEASURING DEVICE to companies for their review.

“I was tired of the tedious process involved with preparing sucrose gradients,” said an inventor, from Orange Park, Fla. “I thought there needed to be a quick and accurate way, so I invented the patent-pending ACCU MEASURE SUCROSE GRADIENT MEASURING DEVICE.”

The ACCU MEASURE SUCROSE GRADIENT MEASURING DEVICE provides a more effective way to measure sucrose gradients. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional means of measuring. As a result, it saves time and it increases accuracy. The invention features a simple and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical and biological laboratories. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design offers a precise way to measure the sucrose gradients of samples in ultracentrifuge or microfuge tubes.”

The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-SAV-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.



