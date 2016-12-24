Helpful Seat for Elderly/Physically Handicapped People Invented by InventHelp Client (ROH-307)

InventHelp, a leading invention company, is submitting the TURN ABOUT to applicable companies for their possible consideration.

People in old age and/or with physical handicaps tend to have difficulty entering and exiting vehicles, so an inventor from Rochester, N.Y., decided to develop a better way for them to do this with minimal effort and assistance. The result is the patent-pending TURN ABOUT.

This special seat enables an elderly and/or physically handicapped person to get into and out of a vehicle. This avoids struggle, strain and hassle, as well as reduces the need for assistance.

Portable, versatile, adjustable, easy to use and compatible with all vehicles, the TURN ABOUT promotes convenience, comfort, safety and independence.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-ROH-307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

