Improved Open-Flame Grill Invented by InventHelp Client (SAH-1201)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the GRILLER to appropriate companies for their possible feedback.

Grilling over an open flame is tricky because it’s hard to prevent the food from burning and becoming ruined with conventional grills. This inspired an inventor from Lincoln, Calif., to design a better open-flame grill that's compact and portable.

The patent-pending GRILLER allows for more controlled open-flame grilling. It prevents burned and ruined food. It also eliminates the need to use charcoal, which allows for better-tasting food.

Compact, portable,ergonomic and easy to use, the GRILLER promotes convenience and peace of mind, and it serves as a more versatile and efficient alternative to conventional grills.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-SAH-1201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com –https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Griller/prweb13935845.htm