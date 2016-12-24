Improved Strength Training System with Automatic Weight Adjustment Invented by InventHelp Client (SAH-1162)

A leading invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting the HESTON SUPER SETTER to companies for their review.

Whether fitness enthusiasts work out on weight-lifting machines at home or at the gym, they may not always benefit as much as they would like since they have to stop between exercises to change weights. Fortunately, an inventor from Chico, Calif., has added a new feature to weight machines that enhances the benefits they provide.

He developed HESTON SUPER SETTER to provide a more efficient exercise workout with better results than current weight machines afford. For one thing, it eliminates the need for assistance from a workout partner or spotter. At the same time, it enhances both safety and performance. Most importantly, it operates automatically to change weights quickly so users can maintain their increased heart rate and progression. Therefore, it allows the user to perform drops or super sets without stopping to change weights. This system is also lightweight, portable and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor’s personal interest in fitness inspired the idea. “I wanted a really efficient workout machine that would motivate users, by the quick results it produces, to go beyond what they thought they could do,” he said.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-SAH-1162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



