InventHelp Client’s Accessory Helps Manually Disabled People to Put On Makeup With No Trouble (QCY-358)

A leading invention company, InventHelp is submitting the MAKEUP APPLICATOR GLOVE to appropriate companies for their review.

An inventor from Mount Holly, N.C., won't accept her limitations when it comes to independent grooming and looking good. "I’m physically disabled, and some of my friends are as well," she said, "so I decided to design a better way for people like me to be able to put on their own makeup with less hassle and struggle."

The patent-pending MAKEUP APPLICATOR GLOVE is an accessory that makes it easier to put on makeup for a person with a manual disability. This avoids hassle and struggle, as well as eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it promotes independence and dignity.

Ergonomic, versatile, easy to use and producible in many design variations, the MAKEUP APPLICATOR GLOVE also allows for a neater makeup job, boosting confidence and style.

The original design was submitted to the Quincy office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-QCY-358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Makeup-Applicator-Glove/prweb13934642.htm