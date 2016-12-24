InventHelp Inventor Develops Alert for Approaching Emergency Vehicles (ROH-296)

InventHelp is submitting the EMERGENCY SAFETY ALERT to appropriate companies for their review.

"Too many motorists fail to pull over to allow emergency vehicles to pass," said an inventor from Buffalo, N.Y. "In order to ensure that everyone on the road is aware of an approaching emergency vehicle, I came up with this convenient alert system."

He developed the EMERGENCY SAFETY ALERT to alert motorists to an approaching emergency vehicle. The unit ensures that there is ample time to pull to the side of the road. This enables motorists to clear a path for the emergency vehicle. The main benefit of the system is that it reduces the risk of collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles.

Also, it can be used by funeral processions, stopping traffic in all directions until the procession has passed.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-ROH-296, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



