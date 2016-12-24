InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pet-Washing Device (SAV-109)

InventHelp, founded in 1984, is submitting the DOGGIE WASH SPA to companies for their possible feedback.

"I have several dogs, which makes washing them time-consuming and tedious, especially when they will not sit still," said an inventor from Midway, Ga. "Pet owners want to be able to clean their pets quickly and safely, which led me to develop my invention idea."

He developed the DOGGIE WASH SPA to allow a pet to be bathed quickly and safely. It ensures that the pet remains still while being washed. The device eliminates the hassles and frustrations normally involved in bathing pets. The accessory minimizes the amount of cleanup that must be done after bathing pets. Also, it dries the pet completely so that the animal does not track water through the house. Furthermore, the invention offers added peace of mind to pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-SAV-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

