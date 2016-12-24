InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mailer Envelope for Smaller Items (QCY-370)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is attempting to submit this idea, the POCKET ENVELOPE, to companies for their consideration.

"I sell coins and other small vintage items on eBay," said an inventor from Moravian Falls, N.C. "After several buyers complained about not receiving their purchases, I talked to the postmaster, and he said that my envelopes were getting stuck in the mail-sorting machines, which was a major problem. I came up with this style of envelope in order to go through the machines with ease. I have mailed approximately 200 items with these improved envelopes."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending POCKET ENVELOPE to provide a more efficient way to mail coins, gift cards, keys and other small items. The unit safeguards the contained items from harm. The envelope is designed to go through mail-sorting machines without getting caught, torn or damaged. This ensures that items arrive at their destinations safely. It will not damage sorting machines or cause hassles in the post office. Additionally, the accessory is ideal for mailing collectible coins, keys, vintage items, gift cards and other sensitive and valuable items.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Pocket-Envelope/prweb13934694.htm