Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Hands-Free Grooming Unit for Pets (POO-217)

A Pennsylvania-based invention company, InventHelp is submitting the CORNER COMBERS to companies for their review.

An inventor from Salem, Ore., has developed a convenient way for household pets to groom themselves independently. "I have a cat that can't get enough of being brushed. My invention gives her the independence and stimulation she needs and allows me to have extra free time," said the inventor.

The pet-care accessory can easily adhere to any corner, chair leg or other surface. Pet owners can relax knowing their pet can independently brush or comb their coat. It also reduces wear and tear of furniture, walls and doors. Pets can enjoy their independence while their owners enjoy extra free time. It also saves on professional grooming expenses. CORNER COMBERS is patent-pending.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-POO-217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



