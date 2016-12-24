Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Redesigned Easel (QCY-360)

A Pittsburgh-based inventor service company, InventHelp is submitting the ART BAR to companies for their consideration.

"As a teacher, I saw a professional need for an easel that would help artists and students to collaborate and work together more effectively," said an inventor from Ellerbe, N.C. "I put my mind to it and created an easel that really supports collective art projects."

He developed the ART BAR to hold more than one canvas. This enables two or more individuals to use the same easel. The convenient design makes it easier for groups and classes to paint together. It promotes creativity and sharing ideas. The device is also usable to display educational materials. Additionally, the easel features a collapsible design for ease of portability.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-QCY-360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Art-Bar/prweb13934665.htm