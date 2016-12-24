Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Wheelbarrow Accessory (ROH-276)

A leading inventor service company, InventHelp is submitting the WHEEL BARROW BUDDY to companies for their review.

"I was doing yard work in the fall, and I had to fill up my wheelbarrow 10 times with the same leaves because they kept blowing away," said an inventor from Fulton, N.Y. "I came up with this idea as the perfect way to keep the contents of a wheelbarrow from escaping."

She developed the patent-pending WHEEL BARROW BUDDY to contain materials inside the wheelbarrow. The device prevents lighter materials from being blown out of the wheelbarrow. The accessory is ideal for use when loading the wheelbarrow with fallen leaves and other yard debris. The unit eliminates the need to rake the same pile of leaves multiple times, which saves time and effort when doing yard work. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with new and existing wheelbarrows.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-ROH-276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

