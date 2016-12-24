THOR’S HAMMER Invented by InventHelp Client (SAH-943)

Based in Pittsburgh and founded in 1984, InventHelp is submitting this idea, THOR'S HAMMER, to companies for their possible feedback.

An inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., thought there had to be a safer and more effective way to perform a sledgehammer-style workout, so he invented the patent-pending THOR'S HAMMER.

THOR'S HAMMER provides a one-of-a-kind design that incorporates a full upper-body workout. It targets biceps, triceps, shoulders, back, chest, core and enhanced grip and forearm strength. THOR'S HAMMER utilizes sledgehammer training with a revolutionary user-friendly design as a result; it enhances safety and efficiency of training, resulting in improved power, endurance, stamina and balance. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it's ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, THOR'S HAMMER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a more appealing, user-friendly alternative to an actual use of sledgehammer and tire training."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-SAH-943, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

