In time for Christmas, Michael Franzese Ministries announces two notable appointments to Board of Directors

(PR NewsChannel) / December 25, 2016 / LOS ANGELES



Michael Franzese Ministries is pleased to announce today that Fred Lebed, president and CEO of The Prairie Group Consulting, Inc. and Glenn Selig, president and CEO of the global public relations company Selig Multimedia, Inc., will join the Board of Directors of the non profit organization which reaches out and ministers to at-risk youth, prisoners and economically disadvantaged families in the U.S. and around the world.

“We are truly blessed and honored to have such well-respected and accomplished individuals in their respective fields join our efforts to reach at-risk individuals that others ignore,” says Michael Franzese. “I know both these men and look forward to input from Fred Lebed and Glenn Selig as we grow Michael Franzese Ministries domestically and globally.”

Michael Franzese, the former New York crime boss who walked away from the mob, embraced God the Father and created Michael Franzese Ministries. Today Mr. Franzese travels the globe bringing his authentic, gritty testimony to men, women and families around the world proclaiming the transformational power of Jesus Christ to at-risk and often unchurched audiences.

Mr. Lebed is one of the most respected political operatives in Illinois, managing several dozen political campaigns since age 21. He’s a former Executive Director of the Cook County Democratic Party and served as Senior Advisor to numerous local, state and federal campaigns.

Mr. Lebed has also managed or been a critical part of significant/historical campaigns and is a recipient of the “Best Bare-Knuckled Street Victory Award” by Campaign & Elections Magazine, “Human Service Award” from the Westside Minister’s Coalition, and a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the HOPE Tech Center in Englewood.

Mr. Lebed has had a stellar career in the public sector: as former Deputy State Comptroller, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Attorney General, Special Assistant to the President of Cook County Board President. He’s also architect of several large and historic projects during his government service, such as the most successful gun turn-in initiative in the Country, passing an amendment to the Illinois Constitution, establishing the first Crime Victim’s Amendment in the U.S., and several other impressive accomplishments. He’s founder/CEO of one of the most successful public affairs and community relations firm in Chicago. Responsible for some of the largest, complex community outreach projects.

“I am ready, willing and able to do what I can to help Michael Franzese Ministries expand its footprint in Chicago and wherever else I can be helpful,” says Mr. Lebed. “I have seen the great work Michael is doing and I immediately wanted to be a part of it.”

Mr. Selig has been involved/behind some of the biggest news headlines, strategizing and war-gaming to produce favorable headlines. He has acted as Public Relations Counsel for clients accused of wrongdoing in the U.S. and oversees; films domestic and international; humanitarian crusades around the world and local, statewide political campaigns.

Mr. Selig and his team were behind some of the first efforts that brought mass media attention to the plight of Muslim and Christian refugees in Syria; they were also among the first to expose the beheading and genocide of Christians in the region.

Mr. Selig is the go-to public relations guru for literally dozens of the most respected news outlets in the U.S. and the world that need perspective on PR crises making headlines. He’s been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, New York Daily News, Los Angeles Times, ABCNews, CNN, Fox News, Agence France Press and many others.

Mr. Selig has also earned an impeccable reputation as a trusted, honest and straightforward negotiator in Hollywood. He has landed lucrative and high profile entertainment projects–such as book deals and non-scripted deals–for high profile PR clients.

“I have heard Michael minister. It’s impactful. He connects on a level where others have tried and failed,” says Mr. Selig. “I have come to know him personally and I am truly honored to do all I can to support Michael’s efforts.”

Before becoming a noted PR executive and founding his own global public relations company, Mr. Selig enjoyed an award-winning career as a television news anchor and reporter, breaking news and investigative stories for television stations in Texas, Michigan, California and Florida.

Raised in Los Angeles, Glenn is a graduate of New York University (NYU), a private nonprofit nonsectarian research university based in New York City which is considered one of the world’s most influential and foremost research universities. As a student, he graduated with honors and earned the distinguished Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for an investigation of a wheelchair parts supplier that aired on WNET, the PBS station in New York City.

Mr. Selig hopes that he can be particularly helpful in expanding Michael Franzese Ministries’ work using live events and dynamic media platforms to share a message of hope and redemption to a lost world in a way that inspires non-Christians to learn more about this Jesus, and for Christ-followers to develop an even deeper, closer walk with Jesus.

Michael Franzese Ministries is a 501(c)(3) public charity registered with the IRS (EIN 46-0654743) and governed by an independent Board of Directors. All gifts are tax deductible and used toward the ministry’s mission. The Board of Directors has complete discretion and control over the use of all donated funds.