Marcus Hiles – and Western Rim Offer Sustainable Living Coupled with Lavish and High Style

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 25, 2016 / Marcus

Hiles, Chairman and CEO of Western Rim Property Services, develops impressive communities driven by his conviction that advanced design and environmentally clean and friendly housing are equally important and beneficial not only for individual residents, but for the entire society and the country in general. The forward-thinking property developer and philanthropist who singlehandedly altered the Texas real estate market with his creation of luxury apartments and town-homes has maintained the highest standards for protecting the environment. With upscale rentals that are seamlessly integrated into the natural landscape, utilizing sustainably minded building practices and featuring state-of-the-art, energy-efficient amenities; Marcus Hiles’ Western Rim has made elegance eco-friendly.

In all of the communities built and managed by Marcus

Hiles throughout the Lone Star state, residents enjoy resort-style living and upgraded conveniences. From the rich wood and Italian marble flooring to the cooling radiant barrier roofing in the attics of Western Rim’s Estates, Towers and Mansions brand properties, lavish interiors and green construction go hand in hand. The striking design of extra-tall, dual pane windows belies their functionality: a layer of argon gas with a solar heat gain coefficient minimum of 0.22 reduces heat loss in colder months by as much as 75 percent, and helps minimize cooling requirements during summer. Energy bills are likewise controlled by highly effectual weather stripping; tight seals regulate the temperatures set by programmable thermostats and HVAC systems, which use substantially less energy than standard thermal comfort units. Homes are also treated with cellulose sound insulation, giving residents protection from outside noise, diminishing volumes between walls and floors by 80 percent. Water-conserving irrigation systems feed opulent baths outfitted with jetted tubs and rainwater showerheads, while ENERGY STAR stainless steel Whirlpool® brand appliances provide stylish and sustainable choices for the refined gourmet chef-quality kitchens.

In addition to the environmentally minded and well-appointed details of the properties themselves, Marcus Hiles also ensures that green space within Western Rim’s developments stands as a top priority. Communities center on expansive urban and private parks, often providing on-site walking trails and dog run areas, while preserving existing trees and vegetation on and around the properties; the native greenery removes air pollutants while storing and sequestering carbon dioxide, lowering greenhouse gas emissions overall by reducing energy demand. As Hiles has continues to build upmarket homes in the Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio suburbs, he has added to the natural beauty of those regions by increasing the tree canopy beyond their pre-developed state—more than 3,000 trees were planted last year alone. “We will continue to exhibit leadership in energy conservation and respect for the environment, while engaging our communities in ongoing efforts to safeguard the planet,” Hiles confirms.

Marcus Hiles, Fort Worth property development authority and philanthropist, has spent more than three decades creating properties that embody his unique vision of luxury living for working class Texans. While growing his residential communities, Marcus Hiles has personally donated more than 59 acres of parkland to the general public to preserve wildlife habitats and offer residents accessible green spaces. A graduate of Pepperdine and Rice Universities, he is deeply committed to education and has donated over $2.5 million to public and private K-12 initiatives, after school programs, and university career services and job placement programs.

