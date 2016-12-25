Unique Neighborhood Discovery and Social Connection App “Byber” Features New UI and Now Available for both iOS and Android

Unlike most social media apps that are boring, predictable and ironically anti-social, Byber enables users to meet interesting new people, connect with friends, and set off on an urban adventure to explore what their neighborhood has to offer. The no-cost app is available for iOS and Android.

Byber LLC announced today that it has released a major update to its unique, no-cost neighborhood discovery and social connection app Byber. In response to popular demand, the company also announced that in addition to the original iOS app, an Android edition is now available on Google Play.

Unlike most social media apps that are boring, predictable and ironically anti-social, Byber enables users to meet interesting new people, connect with friends, and set off on an urban adventure to explore what their neighborhood has to offer. It’s also ideal for singles who are interested in everything from some fun flirting, to possibly finding their next significant other or one true soul mate.

Byber accomplishes all of the above – and continues to generate 5-star reviews and critical acclaim – through a set of integrated modules that are well-designed and easy-touse. These include:



Discover: users can discover a world of new restaurants and bars in their neighbourhood. It’s ideal for people who are bored with the same old thing, or who simply want to experience something new and exciting.

Message: Users can send and receive messages with new people and old friends via Facebook, Twitter, SMS and email. Users can also share images with select recipients or the entire Byber community, and create their custom profile.

Flirt: users can casually – and fearlessly – break the ice and show their interest by using Byber’s flirt feature. If they get a “flirt” in return, the game is on.

Maps: even people who have lived in a city for years can find themselves in unfamiliar surroundings and unable to find the bar or restaurant they want. However, with Byber’s maps feature, this is no longer a problem. Users can see where they are, and where they need to go.

Events: Byber makes organizing group events – such as birthdays, bachelor parties, and so on – fast and easy. Users simply use the app to pick where they want to hold an event, select a time, add a title, and send it to attendees. From start to finish the process can take less than a minute.

And now the latest version of Byber for both iOS and Android features an enhanced user interface that makes usage simpler and navigation more intuitive.

“Since launching Byber, we’ve been received incredibly positive feedback from people around the world who tell us that it’s their favorite app,” commented Christopher Keir of Byber LLC. “Our goal was to bring fun, excitement and adventure back to the social media world. The latest version takes this commitment and experience to a whole new level!”

Byber for iOS is available from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/byber/id937067093. Byber for Android is available from Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.byber.

Additional app information, including a video trailer, is available at: http://www.byber.co

For all other information including media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of Byber LLC at +1 408 757 0156 or press(at)appshout(dot)com.

About Byber LLC



Based in New York City, Byber LLC aims to connect people with each other and to their neighborhood, by allowing them to communicate in a fun and safe environment.

