Avantika University to Render UG Technology Program in Computer Science and Engineering

Avantika University, mentored by MAEER's Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Pune, is set to render UnderGraduate (UG) technology program in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) starting 2017. Designed and developed using innovative approaches, their CSE program is sure to develop better problem-solving skills of the aspirants and make them think and work in a smarter way. The computer science and engineering program is a 4-year full-time residential program, focused on developing technically-grounded leaders who can bring about positive cultural, social, economic, and technological changes in the society. Students appearing for 12th standard examination (or equivalent) in 2017 can apply for this program, and learn necessary skills.

The academic structure of the UG technology program is an amalgamation of technology and design, created by the computing experts, who have years of experience working in the industry and have successfully created a breed of business leaders and managed change over the years. An MIT Pune campus at Ujjain, Avantika University has well-established laboratories and advanced software tools that contribute in equipping participants with the right technological skills. It will encourage them to become talented creators and astute thinkers. In addition to computer science and engineering, Avantika will offer UG programs in mechanical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and civil engineering. Candidates willing to make a great career in any of these trades can learn more about these programs by visiting, AvantikaUniversity.edu.in. Avantika University also provides UG courses in design and architecture and focused Post Graduate (PG) courses in system design, industrial design, and communication design.

A representative from Avantika University stated about their UG Technology Program in Computer Science and Engineering, "With a learned team of academicians and professionals, our program will help learners with developing their core competence in a variety of domains by preparing them to learn newer technologies. Equipped with advanced laboratories and featured software tools, Avantika aims to support the new age learner with the most recent in the technology domain."

About Avantika University

Avantika University is India's first design-centered university. It encompasses a unique academic model that offers an integrated and immersive approach. Based in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh it aims to nurture and cultivate young minds who will function as enlightened citizens. Supported by MIT Pune, who have a firm footing in the field of education buoyed by their journey of more than three decades.

