Computer Mouse with Data Protection Features Invented by InventHelp Client (TST-291)

Recent computer data breaches have raised awareness of the importance of protecting electronically stored private information. That is exactly what an inventor from Tucson, Ariz., had in mind when he pursued an idea had to safeguard against such breaches.

He developed the patent-pending MOUSE PASS to insure data security on shared computers. As such, it prevents unauthorized access to computer data by employing a two-part authentication process for computer access. With this device, the inventor has successfully combined the functions of a computer mouse and a biometric authentication device into one convenient tool. This tool provides an automated and secure means of log-on functions. At the same time, it eliminates the need to constantly enter different user names and passwords. Instead, it provides instant access to sites specified by user.

The inventor’s work and personal experiences inspired the idea. ““I share a work computer, and we constantly have to switch users to prevent unauthorized access,” he said. “I also have multiple e-mail addresses and on-line accounts set up with providers like Facebook, Pay Pal and Amazon with too many user names and passwords to keep track of.”

