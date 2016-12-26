Emerging OTT Services: Collaborative Regulation Can Promote Internet Neutrality

The report analyzes and presents an overview on “OTT Services: Collaborative Regulation Can Promote Internet Neutrality” worldwide.
Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/26/2016 — The explosive growth of over-the-top (OTT) services has disrupted the telecommunications market by boosting competition and by creating a phenomenal traffic load on the transport pipes of ISPs. Network providers are using traffic differentiation to manage the increased volume and distribute the cost of additional capacity, which has raised equal-access concerns among online content and service providers and consumers. As many governments around the world strive to address the issue, regulators are grappling with how to maintain Internet equality without discouraging sector growth.
Key Findings
The rapid uptake of OTT services globally is a major driver of the growth in data traffic for broadband providers. Popular OTT applications have disrupted the traffic management models of ISPs by exponentially expanding the volume of content carried over the Internet. The increased data load has created challenges for ISPs, which are coming up with methods for managing congestion.
Traffic management by ISPs has prompted governments to intervene to ensure Internet traffic equality. The need for government intervention to achieve a neutral Internet has been debated for a long time. Since the rise of the public Internet, governments have been weighing the merits of regulating such an expansive space against the risks of curtailing freedom.
Regulators must recognize the factors that enable a sustainable net neutrality program. A concerted implementation plan is needed to push forward the net neutrality agenda and attain sustainable progress. Some key enablers are identified based on each country
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Introduction: Report scope and definitions
Report scope
Definition of over-the-top services
Internet neutrality definition
Section 1: Dynamics shaping the OTT environment
Growth drivers and trends – OTT video
Growth drivers and trends – OTT messaging
Growth drivers and trends – OTT telephony
The impact of OTT services on network providers
Section 2: Ecosystem player views
Diverging stances on net neutrality
The governments' dilemma
Autonomy is key for ISPs
Consumers want open access, equality and more choices
OTTs: Neutrality benefits consumers and the entire ecosystem
Section 3: Case studies – Approaches to regulating net neutrality
Regulating net neutrality: Same goal, different paths
Regulatory frameworks for net neutrality
Case study: United Kingdom
Case study: France
Case study: South Korea
Case study: United States
Case study: European Union
Case study: Chile
Case study: Brazil
Section 4: Key findings and recommendations
Key findings: Impetus for net neutrality regulation
Key findings: Regulatory models
Key findings: Principles and enablers
Recommendations: Partnerships
Recommendations: Multi-stakeholder initiatives
Recommendations: Collaboration with regulators (co-regulation)
Recommendations: Collaboration with consumer groups
and content providers
Appendices
Companies, organizations and government entities mentioned
