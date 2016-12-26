Emerging OTT Services: Collaborative Regulation Can Promote Internet Neutrality

The report analyzes and presents an overview on “OTT Services: Collaborative Regulation Can Promote Internet Neutrality” worldwide.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/26/2016 — The explosive growth of over-the-top (OTT) services has disrupted the telecommunications market by boosting competition and by creating a phenomenal traffic load on the transport pipes of ISPs. Network providers are using traffic differentiation to manage the increased volume and distribute the cost of additional capacity, which has raised equal-access concerns among online content and service providers and consumers. As many governments around the world strive to address the issue, regulators are grappling with how to maintain Internet equality without discouraging sector growth.

Key Findings

The rapid uptake of OTT services globally is a major driver of the growth in data traffic for broadband providers. Popular OTT applications have disrupted the traffic management models of ISPs by exponentially expanding the volume of content carried over the Internet. The increased data load has created challenges for ISPs, which are coming up with methods for managing congestion.

Traffic management by ISPs has prompted governments to intervene to ensure Internet traffic equality. The need for government intervention to achieve a neutral Internet has been debated for a long time. Since the rise of the public Internet, governments have been weighing the merits of regulating such an expansive space against the risks of curtailing freedom.

Regulators must recognize the factors that enable a sustainable net neutrality program. A concerted implementation plan is needed to push forward the net neutrality agenda and attain sustainable progress. Some key enablers are identified based on each country

Get The Sample Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/556305

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Introduction: Report scope and definitions

Report scope

Definition of over-the-top services

Internet neutrality definition

Section 1: Dynamics shaping the OTT environment

Growth drivers and trends – OTT video

Growth drivers and trends – OTT messaging

Growth drivers and trends – OTT telephony

The impact of OTT services on network providers

Section 2: Ecosystem player views

Diverging stances on net neutrality

The governments' dilemma

Autonomy is key for ISPs

Consumers want open access, equality and more choices

OTTs: Neutrality benefits consumers and the entire ecosystem

Section 3: Case studies – Approaches to regulating net neutrality

Regulating net neutrality: Same goal, different paths

Regulatory frameworks for net neutrality

Case study: United Kingdom

Case study: France

Case study: South Korea

Case study: United States

Case study: European Union

Case study: Chile

Case study: Brazil

Section 4: Key findings and recommendations

Key findings: Impetus for net neutrality regulation

Key findings: Regulatory models

Key findings: Principles and enablers

Recommendations: Partnerships

Recommendations: Multi-stakeholder initiatives

Recommendations: Collaboration with regulators (co-regulation)

Recommendations: Collaboration with consumer groups

and content providers

Appendices

Companies, organizations and government entities mentioned

About Pyramid Research

Meet us in person

About MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

To View The Latest Industry Press Releases: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pressreleases

Contact

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

E-Mail: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/emerging-ott-services-collaborative-regulation-can-promote-internet-neutrality-754145.htm