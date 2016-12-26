InventHelp Inventor Develops Roadway Safety System (SUU-342)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is submitting this idea, the EMERGENCY SERVICES RADIO DISRUPTOR to companies for review.

"I have been in situations where it took several minutes for an emergency vehicle to make its way through congested traffic because nobody is paying attention," said an inventor from Chesterfield, Mo. "They are all too focused on their radios. For this reason, I came up with a convenient alert system."

He developed the EMERGENCY SERVICES RADIO DISRUPTOR to ensure that motorists hear the sirens of approaching emergency vehicles. The system provides ample time to pull over so that the emergency vehicle may pass. It keeps motorists from being distracted. The invention allows emergency vehicles to make their way through congested traffic quickly and easily. It is designed to improve response time and safety. Furthermore, the system is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



