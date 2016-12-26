Inventor and InventHelp Client Designs Improved Medical Glove (TPA-2407)

A leading invention firm, InventHelp is submitting the EX VEIN to appropriate companies for their possible consideration.

“I work in the medical field and I thought there could be an improved way to utilize medical gloves,” said an inventor, from Land O Lakes, Fla., “so I invented the EZ VEIN.”

The patent-pending EZ VEIN provides added efficiency and dexterity when performing health care procedures. In doing so, it offers an effective alternative to traditional medical gloves. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind and it provides added protection. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and health care workers. Additionally, the EZ VEIN is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design increases protection and manual dexterity for medical workers.”

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



