Inventor and InventHelp Client Designs Novelty Sports Item (TOR-9656)

One of America's largest invention companies, InventHelp is submitting the WORLD COMPETITION FEATHERS to companies for consideration.

“I wanted to create a fun and stylish way to support my favorite sports teams,” said an inventor, from Chatham, Ontario, Canada, “so I invented the WORLD COMPETITION FEATHERS.”

The WORLD COMPETITION FEATHERS provides a fun way to show support and enthusiasm for a favorite sports team. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jerseys, hats and other sports memorabilia. As a result, it could enhance game day fashion and fun and it could create a sense of unity and camaraderie. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, the WORLD COMPETITION FEATHERS is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design offers a unique alternative to costly jerseys and hats.”

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

