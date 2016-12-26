Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Efficient Shower System (TST-288)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is submitting the WATER SHOWER SAVER to companies for their review.

"I wanted to conserve water by limiting the amount used during each shower," said an inventor from Pearce, Ariz. "I came up with this idea in order to conserve water in an effective manner."

He developed the WATER SHOWER SAVER to conserve water while showering. This prevents water from being wasted while washing hair/body. It also helps lessen water bills. The system is designed to be better for the environment. It makes people feel like they are doing their part. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with virtually any shower.

