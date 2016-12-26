Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel to Host Job Fair

Job openings available in several departments

Pittsburg, KS — (ReleaseWire) — 12/26/2016 — Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel will hold a job fair for applicants interested in employment at the newly constructed facility.

The job fair will be held on Jan. 5, 2017 at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N Pine Street in Pittsburg, Kan. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Job openings are available in a number of departments including, but not limited to, tabletop dealers, facilities management, security, technology, hospitality, marketing, accounting and event technology.

"We're looking for people with a friendly and positive demeanor who are excited about the opportunity to work for us," said Gary Mattson, Human Resources Director. "Whether you are a seasoned professional or are new to the workforce, this job fair is a great opportunity for you to learn about and apply for local jobs that this project has created."

Anyone hoping to find a better job, get a fresh start or begin a new career direction, is invited to attend the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel job fair. Job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities and a chance to network. Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel is scheduled to open in March 2017.

To apply for current job openings, visit kansascrossingcasino.com.

About Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

The Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, located near the junction of U.S. Highways 69 and 400 in Crawford County, is an $80 million development that will feature 625 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and entertainment complex. The project will create 400 jobs and is estimated to draw 500,000 visitors annually, largely from Missouri and Oklahoma. The project will be opening in March 2017.

For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit kansascrossingcasino.com.

