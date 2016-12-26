Nanotechnology in Food Industry – A Defining Trend for Global Food Encapsulation Market

Food Encapsulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 – 2019

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/26/2016 — Encapsulation controls and protects the release of bioactive compounds in the food. Food encapsulation stabilizes ingredients to remove unpleasant tastes and retain the original flavor of the food.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its new publication, highlights the major driving factors and restraints of the global food encapsulation market. As per the findings of the new report, this market is expected to benefit from the growing consumer preference for convenient and healthy food products. TMR's expert team answers the following questions connected to the global food encapsulation market:

Q. What could drive and restrict the global food encapsulation market in the future?

A. Changing lifestyles have led to a diversification of food items, allowing functional foods to make inroads into the global market. Functional foods supply essential nutrients and also contain disease-preventing ingredients. The growing need to follow healthy eating habits is expected to drive the demand for functional foods and processed foods in the near future. Thus, healthier eating habits are likely to drive the global food encapsulation market as encapsulation promotes the development of functional food.

It is a big task for food encapsulation industries to maintain the consistency of encapsulated food products. This is one of the major challenges faced by manufacturers of encapsulated food. High cost of manufacturing encapsulated food is another factor, which leading players need to tackle. Stringent government regulations regarding the use of specific materials to manufacture encapsulated food limit the scope for introducing new products.

Q. Is there any connection between food encapsulation and nanotechnology?

A. Yes, nanotechnology is being increasingly implemented in food encapsulation. Nanoencapsulation is a new technology in food encapsulation, favoring the production of functional food. The growing application of nanotechnology in the field of functional food production is expected to increase the scope of research and development activities.

Lately, AVEKA Group, one of the leading companies in the global food encapsulation market was in the news. AVEKA Group provides micro encapsulation, particle food processing, and many other services. The company recently acquired CCE Technologies. With this acquisition, CCE Technologies is predicted to complement the process technologies of AVEKA to expand their food encapsulation processing capabilities.

Following is an overview of nanotechnology applications being currently tested and applied in the food encapsulation technology:

Agriculture: Nanocapsules are used to deliver fertilizers, pesticides, and other agri-chemicals efficiently.

Food processing: Nanocapsules are being used to improve the bioavailability of nutraceuticals in cooking oils.

Food packaging: Nanoclays are used in food products to prevent loss of oxygen and spoilage.

Q. What are the changing trends in the global food encapsulation market?

A. Changing trends in the technology are expected to create many new growth opportunities in the global food encapsulation market.

Renewable materials that can be easily fabricated can be beneficial in the manufacturing process of functional food. This is likely to benefit the global food encapsulation market.

Experts predict that nanotechnology will impact all phases of the food production chain, including processing, packaging, storage, sales, and distribution. As food scientists target specific solutions for manufacturing food, they are aiming to enter the food encapsulation space.

Confectionery food products such as candies and chewing gums require encapsulated sweeteners to maintain their sweetness. The growing demand for candies and chewing gums and their increasing varieties is expected to boost the global food encapsulation market.

Going forward, the global food encapsulation market is anticipated to achieve new milestones. The growing application of food encapsulation in food packaging, food processing, and agriculture is expected to create new growth opportunities in the global market. Key players such as ABCO Laboratories Inc, AVEKA Group, Encapsys Microencapsulation, and Advanced BioNutrition Corporation aim to invest more efforts to study the use of nanotechnology in food encapsulation.

