NorthEast Spine & Sports Medicine Accepting New Patients Suffering from Shoulder Injuries

Jackson, NJ — (SBWIRE) — 12/26/2016 — NorthEast Spine & Sports Medicine is pleased to announce they are accepting new patients suffering from shoulder injuries. People can find relief and treatment for their injury by visiting one of the medical practice's six sport medicine clinics located in Jackson, Point Pleasant, Barnegat, Monroe, Manchester, and Aberdeen, NJ.

Athletes competing at the high school, college, amateur, and professional levels often come down with shoulder injuries due to the high stresses that are caused by throwing and hitting. Bicep tendinitis, rotator cuff tears, internal impingement, SLAP tears, shoulder impingement, instability, and elbow problems can stem from a shoulder injury.

NorthEast Spine & Sports Medicine offers physical therapy and chiropractic care for athletes and individuals who are active to recover and prevent any further injury. As a part of their sports medicine and physical therapy services, their specialists work with patients to enhance performance, flexibility, strength, and endurance to prepare them for future activity.

This practice's team is comprised of pain management specialists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, physical therapists, surgeons, and physician assistants. This Ocean County-based medical group strives to stay at the forefront of medical research in order to give patients the latest and most innovative forms of health care. These specialists also seek to educate their patients about their injuries and how to avoid aggravating a specific pain syndrome.

People who are dealing with a shoulder injury and want to find relief are encouraged to reach out to NorthEast Spine & Sports Medicine at any time. To find the closest office location, individuals can visit them on the web at http://northeastspineandsports.com/, or give them a call at 732-305-8856.

About NorthEast Spine & Sports Medicine

NorthEast Spine & Sports Medicine is a medical practice with six locations throughout Ocean County, Monmouth County, and Middlesex County, New Jersey. At each location, they offer physical therapy, sports medicine, pain management, chiropractic, and surgical orthopedic care to help ensure their patients live pain-free lives. All of the therapists and doctors they have on staff not only provide cutting-edge pain treatment options, but they also educate every patient so that he or she can prevent any future pain or injuries.

