Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Relations and Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association Announce 5th Annual – “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” – December 31, 2016

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Relations and Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association announce their 5th Annual Global Celebration – “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” – December 31, 2016

Marking its fifth year, Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual global celebration “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” on New Year’s Eve. Each year event organizer and Director of Alumni Relations Dianne Travis-Teague invites members of the school’s global community (alumni, students, faculty members, staff and their families) as well as other friends of the institution to join the celebration. Across the U.S. and abroad, alumni of Pacifica Graduate Institute are planning significant gatherings for New Year’s Eve – December 31st to celebrate the unique spirit of Pacifica and to raise the Alumni Association’s visibility. At midnight on New Year’s Eve, all are encouraged to raise a glass and ‘tweet’ their dreams for the Association to #ToastPacifica2017.

The Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (the “Association” or “PGIAA”) was formed on April 17, 2013 as a California 501(c) Nonprofit Corporation for the purpose of developing an operational and charitable membership association that supports both the alumni of Pacifica Graduate Institute and the wider community, in pursuit of developing their intellectual, spiritual, altruistic, and professional capabilities.

"On New Year’s Eve, we invite all Pacifica Alumni to join in “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World” — a celebration honoring Pacifica, its alumni, and our Alumni Association. This celebration will expand beyond our campus and reach out to our global community. Raise a toast with us this New Year’s Eve. Tweet, Facebook or Instagram your dreams for the Association with the hashtag #ToastPacifica2017,” states Dianne Travis-Teague.

Pacifica has more than 3,500 degree-holding graduates and dates its beginning as an educational institution to 1976. The PGIAA seeks not only to provide alumni and the global community with opportunities for personal and professional growth, but also to serve as a path for making positive changes within society through service and education. PGIAA has made great progress towards living up to its mission of developing a “different” type of association: one that focuses intently on “tending the soul of the world” as enshrined in the Institute’s motto of animae mundi colendae gratia.

Also coming up is the 5th annual PGIAA “Coming Home 2017” gathering on the Ladera Lane campus. Themed, Dialogues of Reconnection and Renewal, and organized by Dianne Travis-Teague, “Coming Home 2017” will be held Friday, Jan. 27th through Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Highlights of “Coming Home 2017” include the Annual Alumni Authors Spotlight & Reception, Alumni Networking Brunch, the Wendy Davee Award for Service, Chancellor’s Community Award, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence, (presented at the Chancellor’s Reception), Alumni-lead workshops featuring poetry, Dream Tending and Dream Collage, to name just a few, and lectures by beloved “Sage” faculty Alan Koehn, Robert Romanyshyn, Allen Bishop, Veronica Goodchild, and Kathryn Brown. This year, the Pacifica Graduate Alumni Association (PGIAA) and Pacifica Graduate Institute (PGI) join forces to bring together the collective wisdom of Pacifica's Emeritus faculty, core faculty, alumni, and students.

For additional information contact Dianne Travis-Teague at 805.879.7303; or, Lenore Flores at 805.879.7386.

Pacifica Graduate Institute, with two campuses in Santa Barbara, California, is a WASC-accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in depth psychology, mythological studies, and the humanities. The Institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and a rigorous academic community with a spirit of free and open inquiry. Students have access to an impressive array of resources including the OPUS Archives and Research Center

The mission of Pacifica Graduate Institute is to foster creative learning and research in the fields of psychology, the humanities, and mythological studies, framed in the traditions of depth psychology. Consistent with and supporting this vision, Pacifica Graduate Institute is employee-owned, and practices shared stewardship.

