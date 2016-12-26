Prevent Icy Windshield-Wiper Blades With WONDER BLADES – Designed by InventHelp Client (TOR-9655)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting this idea, the WONDER BLADES, to companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

It’s difficult to clear ice from windshield wipers, and it this isn’t done properly the wipers don’t work up to their potential and the driver’s visibility is compromised. Also, it’s a hassle to have to bang the wipers against the windshield in an attempt to knock off accumulated ice. "Having experience with bad winters, I decided that there should be a better way to avoid ice-related problems with windshield wipers," said an inventor from Amherstview, Ontario, Canada.

The patent-pending WONDER BLADES eliminates the problem of ice buildup on windshield wipers. This ensures proper operation of the wipers and adequate driving visibility, which helps prevent accidents that can result in injury, fatality and/or damage. It also avoids having to bang the wipers against the windshield.

Ergonomic and easy to use, the WONDER BLADES assembly is designed to promote convenience, safety and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



