Regardless Of Age, Longtime Smokers Can Still Extend Their Longevity By Quitting With The Kerry Gaynor Method

Recent findings prove that long-term smokers can still enjoy the benefits of quitting and increase their life expectancy.

No one is too old or late to reap the numerous health benefits that quitting smoking provides. According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, senior participants in their 60s who kicked the habit were 23% less likely to die compared to those who did not. In the past, scientists have used tobacco consumption as a mortality predictor in middle-aged cigarette users. Current findings suggest that the same case applies to modern day baby boomers and seniors.

The study took place in a span of six years. During those years, scientists observed that among the participants who were in their 70s, those who kept smoking were three times more likely to die within that period of time. By the end of the study, 33% of the smoking participants ended up dying. Moreover, researchers detected that early smoking patterns had significant effect on mortality even after 50 to 60 years. Participants who had quit in their 30s had a mortality rate of 16% whereas those who had quit in their 40s had a mortality rate of 20%. While these findings suggest that quitting at an earlier age is better, senior smokers can still add more years to their lives by breaking the habit immediately.

It is never too young or old to quit smoking and start boosting one’s longevity by taking the proactive steps to breaking the addiction. More findings suggest that quitting sooner can drastically increase one’s life expectancy. No matter what stage of their lives they are at, individuals who want to live longer should take immediate action to save more years of their lives.

