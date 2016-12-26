Snow Melting Sheet Invented for Commercial Trailer Rooftops – Designed by InventHelp Client (TOR-9645)

A leading invention company, InventHelp is submitting the BLUESHAK MAT to companies for their consideration.

All too often, sudden winter storms play havoc with roadway traffic depositing volumes of snow on commercial trailer rooftops. Two inventors from Welland, Ontario, one of whom is also a trucker, were concerned about the potential danger of this type of situation to other motorists traveling behind these vehicles. As a result, they came up with a unique solution.

He developed the BLUESHAK MAT to automatically melt snow and ice on the top of a transport trailer. As such, it prevents ice chunks from falling onto roadway or hitting motor vehicles following behind. Similarly, it avoids having snow blow off the trailer roof causing sudden whiteouts for drivers following the trailer. It, thus, has the potential to prevent motor vehicle accidents in snowy weather that often cause deaths, injuries and property damage. In other words, it improves road safety in winter weather conditions. At the same time, it eliminates the need for truckers to climb up to the trailer roof to remove snow and ice. This trailer rooftop covering is cost and energy efficient, adaptable and lightweight. In addition, it is easy to install and affordably priced.

The inventors' professional experience and observation inspired the idea. “As a driver of a large truck, I have seen many instances where accumulated snow and ice on travel trailers created dangerous situations on the highway and wanted to find a way to prevent this from happening,” one of them said.

