The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute Offers Neuropathy Treatment Options

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that medical practices like the Freeman Spine and Pain Institute treat with pain management options.

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that arises when the nerves that send and receive messages from the brain and spinal cord throughout the body are damaged. These nerves link the brain and spinal cord to the muscles, skin, and organs. Damage to these nerves impact dermatomes, lines throughout the body where the nerves are arranged, and interrupt vital communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Muscle movement and normal sensation in limbs can be impaired, and pain can course throughout the body because of this condition.

Neuropathy can be caused because of environmental factors such as toxins, trauma, infection, and illness. It can also be hereditary and idiopathic, meaning the cause is unknown. The specialists at the Freeman Spine and Pain Institute are ready to help treat patients who are suffering from neuropathy with a variety of treatment options. They will meet with each individual and come up with a treatment plan that will manage the patient's pain and help him or her to live a life without suffering.

Patients interested in neuropathy treatment can contact specialists at medical practices by phone or online.

About The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute

The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute uses state-of-the-art treatment methods and procedures to help all patients overcome any spine and joint pain and injuries or to help prevent any current or future pain. Dr. Eric D. Freeman is the founder and medical director of the medical practice, which operates out of four locations in Edison, NJ, Union, NJ, Clifton, NJ, and Freehold, NJ. Together, Dr. Freeman and his team offer the compassionate care needed to help any patient resume a healthy and active lifestyle.

Medical practices specializing in spine and pain treatment offer information about conditions they treat and procedures they offer on their websites.

