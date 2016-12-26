The Larmond Group of Century 21 Americana Prepares for Uptick in Real Estate

The Larmond Group of Century 21 Americana is preparing for an anticipated uptick in Las Vegas real estate activity.

The real estate agents at The Larmond Group are dedicated to delivering leading-edge solutions and strategies for their clients, which include home buyers and sellers in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas.

In 2017, Las Vegas will receive a NHL hockey team, and rumors are stirring that the Oakland Raiders could be getting close to relocating to Las Vegas. With this activity, as well as other new developments, the real estate market in Las Vegas will soon change.

According to Tony Larmond at The Larmond Group, “Commercial real estate and vacation home real estate should thrive with these upcoming developments…and our job is to help people buy and sell real estate.”

The group is proud to offer comprehensive resources for home buyers and sellers backed by world-class care from the company’s real estate professionals. In addition to working with home buyers and sellers, The Larmond Group is working with commercial real estate owners and buyers, and the company looks forward to working with such clients as the real estate landscape in Las Vegas continues to change in 2017 and beyond.

About The Larmond Group of Century 21 Americana

The Larmond Group of Century 21 Americana is proud to serve Las Vegas and the surrounding areas with full-service marketing strategies for new listings and access to more than 800 Century 21 websites for home buyers.