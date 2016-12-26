The THYMOS GadgetCare is the World’s First Self-Sanitizing Mobile and Gadget Screen Shield

Live on Kickstarter, The Thymos GadgetCare brings total hygiene protection for 365 days without repeated scrubs.

THYMOS’ GadgetCare, the World’s First Self-Sanitizing Shield that brings total hygiene protection for 365 days without repeated scrubs – is now live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

While other sanitizers reduce bacteria temporarily, THYMOS GadgetCare is a single-spray solution that effectively eliminates all bacteria and viruses, including the smallest virus in the world even while sleeping. With the increased dependency of mobile and gadgets in everyday life, every individual unknowingly transfers and shares millions of virus-causing pathogens with their devices that can cause long-term health effects.

Designed by scientists for doctors and healthcare professionals, THYMOS product has been clinically proven and laboratory tested to work better than any other solution on the market. THYMOS GadgetCare uses the one and only technology that can kill MERS-CoV, H1N1, Coxsackie and Antibiotic Resistant Pathogens – all within a portable, pocket-sized bottle fit for all kinds of users.

"Health is the greatest concern of human beings, disease is our greatest enemy of all” says co-founder and managing director James CS Tan. “In the 21st century, cars can drive automatically, house monitoring system can be programmed to function automatically to your important information made available wherever you go in a single click automatically. When it comes to hygiene, why shouldn’t it sanitize automatically?”

GadgetCare strictly contains no alcohol or toxic chemicals, using only Activated Minerals. 100,000x smaller than human hair, it can penetrate all types of surfaces and form an invisible shield that lasts for 365 days to fight viruses while ensuring safe skin contact for users – from babies to adults. In addition, GadgetCare includes the most advanced Anti-Grease & Anti-Odor technology to combat everyday greasy hands and sweat-causing bacteria that hinders mobile and gadget screen from looking new and smelling fresh at all times.

THYMOS has been used across nations for thorough shield-sanitization treatments in healthcare and hospital facilities, and has since received overwhelming interest in this technology to be made for everyday use. “We listened and here we are. THYMOS is all about responsibility and love. Being clean should not just be responsive or reactive, it should be proactive” adds Tan. “For the first time in the world, there is a sanitizing performance that lasts up to 365 days, with twice the speed in treating the surface so you can do more and enjoy the best out of your daily experience without compromising health and quality of life”

