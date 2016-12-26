Those Who Are Looking for Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt of Good Quality Can Now Afford to Stop Their Search

CFC CARBON CO., LTD. says they have developed a suitable production structure for manufacturing high quality carbon felt and graphite felt.

Beijing, China — (SBWIRE) — 12/25/2016 — For those who are looking for carbon felt and graphite felt of reliable quality, the good news is that CFC CARBON CO., LTD., a carbon group company that belongs to HTMAGROUP, popular for its graphite products, is manufacturing and supplying these items. The company points out that the products they offer include pan graphite felt, rayon graphite felt, rigid graphite felt, insulation graphite felt, insulation graphite barrel and so on.

The company takes pride in pointing out that they are world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of graphite, graphite felt, carbon carbon composite and pyrolytic graphite for which they have developed a suitable production structure. Apart from supplying Chinese graphite materials, they source graphite materials from Japan, France, and USA also for supplying to their customers.

The company adds that they have specialized in precise machining of different types of graphite, such as graphite rods, graphite blocks, graphite boats, graphite pipes, graphite plates, graphite bearing, graphite heating elements, etc. that can be used in a wide range of applications including vacuum heating furnaces, silicon thermal fields, graphite crucibles, etc.

The graphite felt manufacturer has their head office and machining center in Beijing, China and their factory of carbon composite is government-owned. They also have a research and development team that has members with immense experience in the carbon composite material field. The team is capable of carrying out application research and secondary development of special military technologies. Further, they are focused on solving problems pertaining to low-cost preparation and batch production of products. In short, they are reputed for producing and supplying products of reliable quality and for offering the best service to customers.

About CFC CARBON CO., LTD.

