Translation Firm Reaps Rewards from Iowa City’s Rich Writing Culture

Iowa City-based TranslationPal LLC thinks they’ve found a recruiting hotbed thanks to Iowa City’s rich writing culture and the University of Iowa’s literary translation and Writers’ Workshop programs.

TranslationPal’s specialty in book-length translations makes the company a superior choice for manuscripts in all subject areas, from fiction to self-help to inspirational. An online service that provides translations into English from a variety of foreign languages, TranslationPal has a network of skilled contractors who produce high-quality translations that are a pleasure to read.

Located in Iowa City, TranslationPal takes advantage of its proximity to the University of Iowa’s prestigious Writers’ Workshop and literary translation programs to recruit many of its translators. These programs provide vital training in and exposure to the mechanics of excellent writing.

“We’re lucky to be so close to a collection of such talented literary translators, and many of our contractors have referred past MFA graduates from the University of Iowa’s esteemed literary translation program. As we continue to grow, I’m confident we’ll be able to build a solid translator network without even leaving the state of Iowa. And Iowa City’s being a UNESCO City of Literature is just a cherry on top,” said Brian Kaldenberg, president and founder of TranslationPal.

A number of TranslationPal’s translators have published full-length translations and original writings with both independent and major publishers. Their varied educational and professional backgrounds give them experience with an extensive range of topics.

In addition, TranslationPal offers an additional step that many other translation services do not: Once a translation has been completed by a professional translator fluent in both the source language and English, the document is sent through ProofreadingPal, TranslationPal’s partner, for professional English proofreading. The translated files are then sent back to the customer via email in crisp, clean English. This two-step process ensures that TranslationPal’s translations are not only fluid and accurate but also error-free.

Kaldenberg added, “With translation, you’re talking about a totally different skill set compared with proofreading. We know having an extra set of eyes to proofread our translations for basic spelling, grammar and punctuation errors takes our English translations to the next level.”

TranslationPal’s sales department works closely with customers to evaluate full-length manuscripts, assess customer needs and provide quotes. Customers have invested long hours in producing their books, and they can be confident that their translation will be of the highest quality.

