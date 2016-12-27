10% extra credit for international calls with coupon 1BXNU5 on TelephonePakistan.com

TelephonePakistan.com offers its customers 10% bonus on any Voice Credit order they place between December 27th and December 29th.

How can an ordinary day turn into a magical one? TelephonePakistan.com knows the secret! The international telecom company offers a great deal for all expats who miss home: 10% bonus for free international calls. This is how magical Tuesdays are born!

In order to get the bonus, customers need to place a Voice Credit order of any amount and use coupon 1BXNU5 on the checkout page. They can choose any amount between $2 and $200, and if they buy for instance $10, they will receive $11 to call anywhere in the world. Plus, as the value of the order grows, so does that of the bonus. The offer is valid starting today, December 27th and will last for 3 days, until December 29th, 2016.

The Voice Credit service works like a prepaid phone card, offering all the benefits of an online service at the same time: transparency, online account with user-friendly features, and 24/7 customer support. The service is intuitive and easy to use. The rates to reach Pakistan are 3.9¢/min for both landlines and mobiles and 3¢ for an SMS.

For Pakistani people who miss their loved ones even more and need to call home often TelephonePakistan.com has prepared three monthly plans, offering many minutes to any number in Pakistan for a discounted rate: only 2.9¢/min. Pakistan 350 offers 350 minutes for $9.99/month, Pakistan 500 offers 500 minutes for $14.49/month, while Pakistan 1000 offers 1000 minutes for $28.99/month.

Pakistani living abroad can also show their loved ones back home that they miss them by sending them a top up through the product called MobileRecharge on TelephonePakistan.com. The operators available for recharges to Pakistan are Ufone, Jazz, Warid Telecom, Telenor and Zong Pakistan.

Customers are happy both with the quality and with the prices offered by TelephonePakistan.com. On Trustpilot, a famous review site, TelephonePakistan.com receives constant feedback from its customers and currently has an 8.2 rating.

One customer writes, ’A perfect source. If you are looking for a good quality, reliable and exceptional service to call anywhere in the world without paying those ridiculous charges, TelephonePakistan is the name you want to try.’

About TelephonePakistan.com



TelephonePakistan.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

