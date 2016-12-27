AA Affordable Locksmith: The Security Specialists Celebrate over 40 Years in Business

Fountain Hills Based Locksmith Make Surrounding Arizona Communities Secure

Fountain Hills, AZ — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — With extensive experience in the supplying security services, AA Affordable Locksmith is proud to celebrate over four decades in business. The Fountain Hills-based company is known for having the answer to all the needs of their clients and their personable yet highly professional customer service is second to none.

Last year, as a testament to their commitment to providing the best in lock and security services, they were selected for the 2015 Best of Fountain Hills Award in the Locksmiths category by the Fountain Hills Award Program. Each year, the Fountain Hills Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and to their local community. These exceptional companies help make the Fountain Hills area a great place to live, work and play.

In accepting the award, AA Affordable Locksmith Owner Ronald Norton shared, "We were honored to receive this from Fountain Hills after being dedicated to service for over forty years. Our deepest gratitude goes to our customers and their unwavering loyalty over the years making us what we are today."

AA Affordable Locksmith provides a range of services for both residential and commercial applications. For residential locations, new keys, locks and much more are available while for commercial locations offer a myriad of other services such as biometric finger print access, and panic bar installs. AA Affordable Locksmith is also proud to offer comprehensive security systems setups. As an authorized dealer guaranteeing the best services and the highest quality products installed, monitored, and serviced through the ADT network for the best protection available, AA Affordable is on the cutting edge of keeping the residents of Fountain Hills and their surrounding areas safe. Wireless cameras that stream live video and custom smart home settings are just some of the features found in security system packages.

To get started with AA Affordable Locksmith today, all services are just a click or a phone call away at either affordablelocksmithscottsdale.com or 480-816-0750.

Be sure to ask about their discounts for senior citizens and members of the military!

