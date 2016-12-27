Austin Sports Medicine Team Shares Ten New Year’s Resolutions for a Better Body

Substantial and positive change in overall health and wellness is possible by making some simple but important nutritional adjustments

Another new year is almost here, and that means it’s time to start making resolutions. Whether a person wants a better relationship, a fitter body or a sharper mind, now is time people all over the world reflect on how to improve their lives. With more than one-third of U.S. adults being obese, it’s likely that health and wellness resolutions are on a lot of minds.

“Exercise is vital to fat loss and weight reduction,” said Dr. Martha Pyron, Austin sports medicine doctor and owner of Medicine in Motion, “but a poor diet can easily negate the positive effects of a workout routine. I would encourage everyone to include a focus on nutrition when they start making goals of losing weight and body fat. It may take a little bit of planning, but changes in diet will quickly become routine, and you’ll feel so much better for it.”

Resolve to make these nutrition changes a priority for 2017:

1. Practice portion control. Whether cooking at home or eating out, make a conscious decision to limit the food on the plate to reasonable portions. Use smaller plates, if that helps trick the mind into the new routine. Eat until satisfied, not until full. Feel free to load up on as many vegetables as desired, though.

2. Minimize artificially sweetened foods. Check labels for ingredients. Skip foods that contain aspartame, saccharin and suclarose – they may be calorie-free, but research links them to major problems in some people like migraines, stomach sensitivity and weight gain. Instead, when craving something sweet, reach for fruit or use spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a sweet-like flavoring.

3. Don’t eliminate all fats. All fats aren’t created equal. The body does need a certain level of good fats, such as monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These good fats can be found in olive oil, olives, peanuts, pecans, almonds, avocados, sunflower oil, safflower oil and more.

4. Skip refined white bread. It’s not necessary to eliminate carbohydrates and bread altogether from the diet, but it’s a smart idea to do away with refined white bread since it’s basically empty calories. Instead, choose 100% whole wheat bread and practice portion control.

5. Get enough essential nutrients. While it’s important to make certain all vitamin and mineral daily requirements are met, pay special attention to three essential nutrients: Calcium (found in dairy foods and dark leafy greens), Choline (found in eggs), and Vitamin D (found in salmon, mushrooms, milk … and the sun).

6. Opt for flavor over calories. It’s easy to go to the old standby of adding butter and cream to meals to add flavor, but try a healthier approach. Purchase fresh herbs from the grocery store or farmer’s market (or start your own herb garden for an added bonus of exercise). Adding fresh herbs to the next meal will boost the flavor with virtually no additional calories.

7. Drink lots of water. Sodas and sports drinks are loaded with sugar, calories and artificial ingredients, all of which can affect your body and lead to weight gain. Instead, drink 8 ounces of water 8 times a day. Every system in the body needs water to function properly. It can also help you feel full and more satisfied. If water seems too boring, add lemon, lime or cucumber slices for a refreshing twist.

8. Kill the coffee calories. Caffeine in moderation actually has several benefits, but loading it up with fat (creamers) and sugars (artificial sweeteners) does more harm than good by adding hundreds of calorie and artificial ingredients. Use flavored coffee beans and go for almond or rice milk.

9. Pause during meals. When eating a meal, the body needs time to let the brain know that it’s full – about 20 minutes, to be exact. So slow down when at the table. Put the fork down. Drink water. Converse. Read the news. Not only does that allow a person to eat less, it’s also better for digestion.

10. Plan ahead when eating out. Check out restaurant menus online and decide in advance (before hunger sets in) on the healthiest option. Have the server split the meal in half, if necessary, and carry the remaining portion home in a to-go box.

