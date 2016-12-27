Beetnik® Receives Highest Honor Set by Women for Outstanding Customer Experience

Beetnik®, an Austin-based food company, recognized with the Women’s Choice Award® for 2017 as 9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Frozen Organic Meals

As the trusted referral source for women, the Women’s Choice Award is delighted to honor Beetnik® for earning the 2017 Women’s Choice Award® based on extraordinary recommendations from their female customers in a customer satisfaction survey conducted by WomenCertified Inc. using the company’s customer database.

Beetnik® received excellent survey scores, including the vast majority of customers rating the experience and overall quality of Beetnik® as ‘extremely satisfied”.

“The Women’s Choice Award’s mission is to simplify her life by recognizing brands tried, tested, and highly recommended by women. Making it easy to buy with confidence.” said Delia Passi, CEO and Founder. “By carrying the Women’s Choice Award seal, brands like Beetnik® signify their commitment to empower women to make smart buying choices.”

Beetnik® has a unique line of USDA Certified Organic frozen entrées that are prepared with either organic grass fed beef or organic pasture raised chicken. Beetnik® is the only company making USDA certified organic frozen entrées with these proteins. All of the entrées contain simple, flavorful, natural ingredients that you would find in your own kitchen and many of the entrées are Certified Paleo. All of the entrées are Certified Gluten Free.

“We are honored to be recognized with the Women’s Choice Award” said David Perkins, Founder and CEO of Beetnik Foods. “We place great value on the feedback from our customers, and are delighted that women nationwide have put their trust in our brand to provide frozen organic meals prepared with high quality ingredients that taste delicious.”

Women have remarkable spending power and its continually growing. They currently control the majority of the purchasing decisions for consumer goods in America. Women are also likely to influence or manage big ticket purchases as well as everyday purchases, according to a Nielson Report. That, together with a Forbes article stating that word of mouth has been shown to improve marketing effectiveness by 54%, reveals the significance of being a highly recommended brand by women.

Passi commented on how the Women’s Choice Award serves as a competitive differentiator in today’s cluttered marketplace by explaining,

“When a woman is willing to recommend a brand or service to others, it means that business has earned her loyalty. Those are the businesses we wish to recognize for meeting the needs and preferences of their female customers, who are the toughest customer."

”The Beetnik® line of organic frozen entrées and sauces are excellent food options for women looking for convenient organic meals,” said Perkins. “We look forward to earning the loyalty of women shoppers everywhere.”

“We are pleased to salute Beetnik® for their focus on excellence, a commitment that is recognized by women consumers nationwide,” said Passi.

About Beetnik®



Beetnik ® is an Austin, Texas-based family owned organic food company. We focus on foods that pair the timeless tradition of high quality ingredients with the conveniences of modern life. Our organic frozen ready-made meals and sauces are made with grass fed beef and chicken raised in open pastures and free from antibiotics and hormones.

About the Women's Choice Award®



The Women’s Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Women can visit the official website at http://www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

