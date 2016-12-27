BrightStar Senior Living Madison Expands with Second Location in Waunakee

S&J Assisted Care, LLC dba BrightStar Senior Living, is slated to build its second assisted living and memory care community in Waunakee, WI.

Jeff Tews and Susan Rather, co-owners of BrightStar Senior Living Madison and BrightStar Care Madison, recently announced the Village of Waunakee has granted them official approval for an assisted living and memory care community to be constructed at 1001 Quinn Drive. The new location is expected to open in early 2018.

“We identified a lack of assisted living and memory care options in northern Dane County,” said Rather. “For families who live in or near Waunakee, having an option that is close to home means they will be able to spend more time visiting their loved ones.”

BrightStar Care has been helping people remain in their homes for over ten years, but for some people there comes a time when remaining at home is no longer the best option. “We opened BrightStar Senior Living in Madison three years ago so we could continue to provide the same peace of mind to individuals and families as their needs change,” added Tews. “However, with over 300 home care clients in Dane County and the surrounding area, the 30 suites in our current location on Schroeder Road are not enough.”

After seeing how the smaller, home-like environment had such a profound impact on the families it has served in its first location, BrightStar Senior Living Executive Director Bonnie Banker is excited that families in the Waunakee area will get the opportunity to experience that same feeling, closer to home. “We are also excited about the opportunities this will bring to current and future staff looking to grow their careers in the healthcare field,” said Banker.

