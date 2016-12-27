Centric Is Delighted to Announce the Release of Its Success Story with Its Renowned Partner and Customer Ackermans

Ackermans chose Centric PLM as they looked to synchronize company information globally and adopt a digital transformation.

Ackermans, the leading South African value retailer, chose Centric PLM as they looked to synchronize company information globally, clear out paper and adopt a digital transformation and have immediate access to business-critical information. Centric Software’s flexibility in accommodating the fast pace of change of the fashion industry initially caught Ackermans’ attention and the rest is history. As Renée Jain, Supply Chain Systems Manager at Ackermans says, “It’s always a challenge for us finding people that we can rely on and trust, but Centric’s local consultants just made the implementation so easy. Their flexibility and their ability to make changes and have them ready the very next day, meant that we could actually grow into the system as it was being implemented.”

The Ackermans story goes back as far as 1916, when Gus Ackerman opened the first store in Wynberg in Cape Town. His vision for the store was to create a place where customers could find great products at fantastic prices, which is exactly what Ackermans became. Ackermans was, subsequently, bought by the Pepkor Group in 1986.

Today, there are more than 600 Ackermans stores in 5 countries, making us a leading value fashion retailer for the whole family – continuously setting the standard for value and affordability. With a wide selection of fashion for ladies, kids, babies and men, as well as homeware, cellular and key financial products, we’ll keep bringing value to your life every day.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

