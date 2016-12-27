Contact Lens Market 2024: Manufacturers to Capitalize on Growing Demand for Product Varieties in Contact Lenses

Transparency Market Research Report Added “Contact Lens Market” to its database.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — The rising number of patients suffering from a variety of ophthalmic disorders is the key growth driver of the global contact lenses market. As per a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, there are nearly 285 million people who are visually impaired. The primary appeal of contact lenses is that they are available in large varieties based on design. Each design serves to different consumer needs and the scope of such customizations has triggered the global demand for contact lenses.

Growing Demand for Contact Lenses for Aesthetic Purpose to Fuel Action

In recent times, the manufacturers have started offering an affordable range of colored and disposable lenses. These lenses have a large-scale adoption as fashion accessories worldwide. The contact lens manufacturers are running programs that educate people about the proper and safe use of lenses. These programs are likely to give a great push to the growth of the global contact lenses market. Other factors driving the global contact lenses market are the availability of vast product varieties across different geographies and growing ophthalmic issues among young people.

Rising Ophthalmological Disorders Among Middle-aged People to Put North America in Dominant Position

North America is the leading regional market for contact lenses in terms of revenue, representing a share of 30% in the global market in 2015. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rapidly growing geriatric population and vast rise in the number of young and middle-aged ophthalmological patients.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional contact lenses market between 2016 and 2024. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of contact lenses is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising penetration of modern technologies in contact lens production and the increased safety and accuracy granted through such procedures coupled with affordability are fuelling the demand for contact lenses in the region.

