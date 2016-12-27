Darwin Johnson Explains Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Atlanta, GA — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — A leading work injury lawyer who serves Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, Darwin Johnson, just released a write-up via his firm's website explaining basic information about workers' compensation insurance. The article was geared toward new employers who own businesses in the state of Georgia, and may be ready to expand their workforce.

According to the article, once a company has three or more employees, they are required to purchase workers' compensation insurance to cover costs in the event that one of those employees files a claim to receive benefits, due to an accident while on the job.

"Possessing workers' compensation insurance is crucial for the safety of your business as a whole, and the employees who serve within its walls, on its roads or at its sites," said Darwin Johnson. "Otherwise, if an incident occurs and you were clearly at fault, you could get sued to cover the damages out of pocket."

Johnson's article noted that Georgia is a National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) state, and urged new employees to utilize the resource to learn more, and follow data and reports. NCCI is a leading not-for-profit data collection bureau that specializes in workers' compensation information, and regularly releases reports and brochures.

The article also noted that the state of Georgia does not sell insurance, and interested employers need to purchase their policies through private brokers or the assigned risk pool (which is also managed by NCCI).

