NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2016 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed against Cempra Inc. (“Cempra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CEMP) and certain of its officers. This class action is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons who purchased Cempra between May 1, 2016 and November 1, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

On November 2, 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported its preliminary review of Cempra’s drug, solithromycin, to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and specified a significant safety signal for hepatotoxicity. Following this news, Cempra stock dropped $9.71 per share or over 58% to $6.95 on November 2, 2016.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) one of Cempra’s lead product candidates, solithromycin, posed significant safety risks for hepatotoxicity; and (2) consequently, Cempra’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

No Class has yet been certified in the above action.

If you suffered a loss in Cempra, you have until January 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

