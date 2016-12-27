Dr. Monali Misra of Beverly Hills Physicians Wins the 2016 Los Angeles Doctors’ Choice Award for Bariatric Surgery

The award signifies that Dr. Monali Misra has received the highest score for her track record of expertise and consistent excellence in the field of weight loss medicine, according to the Doctors’ Choice Awards.

Southern California based health and beauty medical group Beverly Hills Physicians (BHP) is pleased to announce that weight loss specialist Dr. Monali Misra has received a 2016 Los Angeles Doctors’ Choice Award in bariatric surgery. The Doctors’ Choice Award organization notes its awards were created to provide recognition to outstanding doctors “based on impeccable practice credentials, outstanding leadership within the profession, and the quality and quantity of endorsements from their peers.”

BHP comments that it is extremely proud of Dr. Misra and her many achievements against the serious medical issue of obesity. Dr. Misra regularly performs a range of weight loss procedures for men and women struggling with obesity, and BHP adds that she has helped countless patients defeat obesity with such procedures as sleeve gastrectomy and the Lap Band. Both procedures have provided consistently outstanding results in terms of allowing severely obese patients to defeat their weight issues and move on to healthier, happier lives, says BHP.

In addition, Dr. Misra has recently begun offering the Orbera gastric balloon. BHP notes that this procedure differs from others in that it is a non-surgical procedure in which a balloon filled with a saline solution is endoscopically placed in the stomach for a period of roughly six months. As with other procedures, the smaller amount of available area in the stomach makes overeating more uncomfortable and tends to reduce the appetite, so that patients consistently lose more than they would have, had they simply tried to lose weight on their own. BHP notes that the procedure is intended for obese but otherwise healthy patients with a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 40. (Bariatric surgery is typically intended for patients with severe obesity, which means they have BMIs greater than 40, or greater than 35 with related health problems.)

BHP concludes by noting that it is not surprised that Dr. Misra has been awarded recognition for her outstanding work as a weight loss specialist in the Los Angeles area. They note that, aside from her superb reviews from other doctors, numerous patients have lavished praise on her, pointing to outstanding results and truly compassionate care from her entire medical weight loss team.

