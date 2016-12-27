Dr. Paul Dionne Celebrates 1 Year as NJ Top Dentists

Dr. Paul Dionne Gives back in 2016

“NJ Top Dentist”, Paul Dionne, D.M.D., specializes in general dentistry out of Glen Ridge, NJ. He has both advanced training and considerable experience in reconstructive dentistry with attention to occlusal harmony to achieve optimal mastication. He is also an expert in cosmetic dentistry. He is an active Spear Education member providing full mouth restorative and cosmetic rehab. Dr. Dionne’s expertise combined with his genuine and sincere warmth leaves his patients fully at ease and completely assured. Dr. Dionne is known to go above and beyond his practice walls to help those in need in the community.

In early 2016, the highly praised dentist and his practice dedicated the day at their office to Give Kids A Smile. GKAS New Jersey is the largest, single-day program in the state providing free dental care to children ages 12 and younger. GKAS is meant to provide services to children who could not otherwise afford dental treatment and do not have a “dental home”. To learn more about the organization, please follow the link below:

On your first visit, expect a thorough evaluation of your oral health. This may include full-mouth x-rays, oral cancer screening, periodontal and dental exam, facial muscle and TMJ exam, and a review of your medical history. Dr. Dionne's office uses the latest technology to focus on each patient's individual needs, whether it is restorative or cosmetic services.

Dr. Dionne is proud to provide family, cosmetic and implant dentistry using advanced techniques with the following services:

Cosmetic Dentistry and Esthetic Restorations



General Preventative and Restorative Dentistry



Smile Makeovers



Implant Dentistry



Vel-Scope Oral Cancer Screening



Invisalign Teeth Straightening



Porcelain Veneers



Digital X-Rays



up to 85% less radiation exposure



Diagnodent



IntraOral Camera



Crown and Bridge



Pediatric Dentistry



Under Armour Custom Mouthguards



For sports

Below is a recent patient testimonial:

"I am so happy that my friend referred me to Dr. Dionne. I have never had a dentist who was as thorough and caring as Dr. Dionne is. He takes the time to answer all my questions and explains things so well, not only with words, but with models and actual close up pictures of my teeth. My children love him too. He makes them feel safe and takes great care of their teeth. His dental assistant even let them feed the fish in his fish tank! Now they love going to the dentist. I would confidently send my friends and family to him. – Dr. Dionne’s recent patient

Dr. Paul Dionne is conveniently located in Glen Ridge, NJ. To learn more about Dr. Dionne and his practice, please follow the link below:



