Edit911 Editing Service Announces Annual “Get Inspired To Write” Contest with $500 Prize Package

Edit911.com, an online editing service, announces a writing contest with a Grand Prize of $500 Free Editing.

Online Editing Service Edit911.com has announced their 2nd Annual "Get Inspired to Write" writing contest. Participants need not be clients of Edit911, anyone may participate in the contest.

The topics for this year's Get Inspired to Write Contest are as follows (you may choose one topic for your entry). Topic #1: What can you do to better your world in 2017? Topic #2: What was your favorite book/article from 2016 and why?

Entry requirements are as follows: Entry must be kept between 200-500 words. The deadline is January 15th. The winning entry will be announced by January 20th, published on the Edit911 website, and distributed worldwide through Edit911's social media network. Participants may only submit one entry and must be over the age of 18.

“We wouldn't be here if not for the writing pursuits of millions of authors, students, scholars and professionals around the globe. We love supporting the writing arts in any way we can, and encouraging writing not just as a job requirement or assignment, but for the fun of it as well.” explains Vice-President Briana Baldwin. “This contest is meant to encourage others to think about how to make 2017 a productive and successful year and to reflect back on 2016 in a positive way.”

Edit911.com has a staff of more than 85 PhD editors. The contest winner will receive the choice of a either a $500 gift certificate for their professional editing services (you may submit any kind of written work to be edited), or a $250 Visa giftcard.

For further information or to submit an entry, visit the contest website here: https://edit911.com/get-inspired/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948374.htm