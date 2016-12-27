Edit911 Editing Service Surpasses 500,000 Pages Edited

Online Editing Service Edit911.com reaches milestone of 500,000 pages edited.

At the close of 2016, the Edit911 team has surpassed 500,000 pages edited since 1999.

“We are so honored to have been trusted by thousands of authors, students, teachers, companies, and scholars over the past 17 years. Every novel, non-fiction book, thesis, proposal, dissertation, scholarly article, and business document was carefully and thoroughly edited by one of our PhD editors.” says Vice President Briana Baldwin.

Edit911 is a family owned and operated business, with more than 100 editors based around the world. Each editor is custom picked for every job, dependent on his or her areas of expertise. The most rigorous standards in the industry for their editors (they must be a PhD, published author, and pass an extremely challenging hiring exam) makes Edit911 a high-end boutique editing service. Quality over quantity is surely the company's aim, so it's a remarkable milestone to have hit 500,000 pages edited in 17 years, proving Edit911 is also fast, efficient, and trustworthy. Almost all of Edit911's business comes from repeat business and the referrals of happy clients.

This milestone was achieved right after the debut of the first pricing update in 10 years to the company's services. Their full-service or “Line Editing” editing package was supplemented by two additional editing packages: Proofreading and Copy Editing. Now a broader range of customers can find the editing package that perfectly suits them, whether they have an already highly polished manuscript that just needs one more set of eyes, or a dissertation that could use a lot of work.

"We're proud to have been trusted by so many writers over the years. We consider it a great honor when a client entrusts us to improve their writing, knowing that many times that can be a scary proposition. We've strived to make it as painless a process as possible, with a guarantee that clients will be thrilled with the outcome of our work." says Dr. Baldwin, Edit911’s founder and CEO.

You can find Edit911 online at http://edit911.com. Their website is secure and accepts all major credit cards, PayPal, and Alipay. Customer service is available 9am-8pm EST seven days a week.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948366.htm