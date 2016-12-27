Efforts to Improve Arts Venue Safety in the Wake of the Devastating Oakland Fire Point out the Crucial Importance of Being Fire Safe, says Fire Protection Group, Inc.

Commenting on a recent article, the Los Angeles based fire safety consulting firm notes that, regardless of a building’s function, it must be fire safe at all times.

In the wake of the terrifying tragedy at the Ghost Ship in Oakland, a December 17 article in SFGate reports the local arts community staged a fire safety event aimed at helping venues improve their fire safety, which included training and some basic equipment. Los Angeles based consulting firm Fire Protection Group, Inc. notes that these kind of laudable efforts, while too late to stop the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of some 36 concertgoers early in December, underline the need for owners and building managers of all kinds of buildings and venues to be extremely proactive in ensuring the safety of their spaces. They add that anyone who is in charge of a building needs to be aware of a number of important elements involved in maintaining a building’s safety from fire. Some of these include:

Fire Inspection. Whatever type of building being operated by owners or building managers, it’s almost certain that certain types of inspections will be mandated by local authorities to ensure the safety of the building. Fire Protection Group notes that, while facilities are sometimes able to avoid having inspections for lengthy time periods contrary to local codes, the Ghost Ship fire provides a stark example of why these inspections are not just legally required, but vitally important. The group notes that, the larger the building and the more people who may be inhabiting or visiting, the more crucial these inspections are likely to be. They add that a skilled and knowledgeable fire consulting firm can provide inspections to ensure that a building is both safe and fully compliant with all the appropriate codes.

Fire Sprinklers and Fire Extinguishers. While the absolute best measure against a fire is preventing it from starting in the first place, the second best measure is being able to put it out as rapidly as humanly possible, says Fire Protection Group. They add that having fully functional and/or appropriately maintained sprinklers and extinguishers available to use at all times is crucial for ensuring that a relatively minor mishap doesn’t turn into a major tragedy.

Fire Escape Ladders and Appropriate Signage. Fire Protection Group notes that the Oakland fire showed all too vividly how crucial it is that occupants of a building are able to quickly leave it in the event of an emergency. The firm adds that this is the reason many buildings require fire escape ladders and exits, as well as directions to exits, which must be easy to find and clearly marked at all times. Fire Protection Group adds that they frequently help their clients make use of the best kind of signage which blends in with the overall look and design of their building.

