NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2016 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sanderson Farms, Inc. (“Sanderson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAFM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Tyson securities between December 17, 2013 and October 6, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Sanderson Farms, headquartered in Mississippi, is the third largest poultry producer in the United States.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sanderson conspired with several of its industry peers to manipulate prices in the broiler-chicken market; (2) this price manipulation was a violation of federal antitrust laws; (3) consequently, Sanderson’s revenues during the Class Period were the result of illegal conduct; and (4) as a result, Sanderson’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 2, 2016, the public was alerted to Defendants’ fraud, when food distributor Maplevale Farms, Inc. (“Maplevale”) filed an antitrust class action complaint against Sanderson and several other poultry producers, including Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson”) in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The complaint alleged that Sanderson and the other companies named in the complaint had schemed since 2008 to manipulate broiler chicken prices of in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Several more class action complaints were filed against Sanderson and other poultry companies. These complaints were on behalf of individual consumers and indirect purchasers of broiler chickens, similarly alleging that Sanderson and had manipulated the price described in Maplevale’s complaint. On October 4, 2016, a group of individual consumers filed an antitrust class action complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the “Monahan Complaint”) against Sanderson and several of its industry peers, including Tyson, alleging violations of the Sherman Act. Following the Monahan Complaint filing, Sanderson stock dropped $3.98 per share, or 4.14%, to close at $92.21 on October 4, 2016.

On October 7, 2016, Pivotal Research downgraded the Company’s peer, Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson”) from “buy” to “sell,” noting apprehensions about a “powerfully convincing” class action against Tyson, Sanderson, and some of its industry peers as defendants, alleging price collusion in the broiler-chicken market. The complaint alleges that at the beginning of 2008, Tyson, Sanderson, and several other companies conspired by sharing proprietary data and reducing production to support prices. Following this news, Sanderson stock has dropped $4.03 per share, or 4.32%, to close at $89.15 on October 7, 2016.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/safm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 or via email info@bgandg.com. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address and telephone number. If you suffered a loss in Sanderson you have until December 27, 2016 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

